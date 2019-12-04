Pearl Harbor Remembrance Week Program: Trellis Supportive Care will hold a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Week program from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. today at the Richard Childress Racing event room, 425 Industrial Blvd., Welcome. A free breakfast will be provided by Trellis. All veterans will be recognized. There will be a Moment of Silence in remembrance of all WWII Veterans. Susan Rudd, a 101-year-old Army WWII Veteran, will be the guest of honor. Women veterans are encouraged to attend. Entertainment will be provided by Erinn Dearth from “Letters From Home.” Guests are invited to bring new, unwrapped toys and children’s clothing to be donated to local Marine Corps League “Toys for Tots” programs.
Lovin’ the Belly: Belly Dance Classes: 6:30-7:15 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $65 for six weeks of classes. Drop-in classes are available for $15 each. For more information, call 336-659-4305.
Live Music with The MMH Honky Tonk Band: 7-10 p.m. today at the Midway Music Hall, 11141 Old U.S. 52, Suite, 10, Winston-Salem.
Team Trivia: 7:30 p.m. today at Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, Lewisville. For more information, call 336-747-3059 or go to www.oldnickspubnc.com.
