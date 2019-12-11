Lovin’ the Belly: Belly Dance Classes: 6:30-7:15 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $65 for six weeks of classes. Drop-in classes are available for $15 each. For more information, call 336-659-4305.
Live Music with The MMH Honky Tonk Band: 7-10 p.m. today at the Midway Music Hall, 11141 Old U.S. 52, Suite, 10, Winston-Salem.
Team Trivia: 7:30 p.m. today at Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, Lewisville. For more information, call 336-747-3059 or go to www.oldnickspubnc.com.
Trellis Supportive Care’s Annual “Luminaria Labyrinth Walk: A Night of Reflection”: 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday behind the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem. The walk is a time to remember loved ones, and to reflect upon the past year. Free. For more information, call 336-331-1331.
Holiday Sock Sale: Goler Enrichment Center, 630 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem The Missionary Society of Goler Memorial AME Zion Church will have the final day of its sixth annual holiday sock sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. All socks are first quality and are $1 per pair. There will discounts for multiple quantities purchased. Proceeds will benefit charitable work in the community including the backpack program in the school system. For more information, call or text 336-529-2928 or email gphifer@roycetoo.com.
