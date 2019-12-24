Go, See, Do

Feast for First Responders: 1-3 p.m. Christmas Day at Station 11, the Lewisville Fire Department, 216 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville. Any first responder working Christmas Day in the Clemmons, Lewsiville and Vienna areas and their families are invited to a holiday meal and festivities. To volunteer to help with the feast, email Ashley McDowell at ashleydenisem@yahoo.com or call 336-978-3303.

