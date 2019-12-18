Go, See, Do

Holiday Rock Concert: LionBadgerSnake Band: 6 p.m. today at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. Free. For more information, go to 336-703-2940.

Lovin’ the Belly: Belly Dance Classes: 6:30-7:15 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $65 for six weeks of classes. Drop-in classes are available for $15 each. For more information, call 336-659-4305.

”A Classic Christmas”: 7 p.m. today at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1212 N. Dunleith Ave., Winston-Salem. It will feature the Winston-Salem Symphony Youth Orchestra.

”The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. today, Thursday, and Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Tickets start at $24. For more information, call 336-721-1945, to buy tickets online, go to www.uncsa.edu/nutcracker .

An Old Salem Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m. today, Thursday, and Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Satuday; 2 p.m. Sunday at McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Tickets are $25, $23 for students and seniors. For more information, go to www.ltofws.org.

”The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical”: 8 p.m. today through Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. For more information or to buy tickets online, go to www.theatrealliance.ws.

Unforgotten Dreamers: A local organization founded by Winston-Salem veterans and their spouses, will be giving away toys from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Winston Lake YMCA, 901 Waterworks Road, Winston-Salem. There’s still time to donate toys to the drive. Donations will be accepted through Friday at Winston Lake. For more information, call 910-494-1786.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

Tags

Load comments