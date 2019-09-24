Go, See, Do

Yoga for Veterans: 9:30 a.m. today at The K10Yoga CoOp, 469 West End Blvd., Winston-Salem. The class is suitable for all levels. Admission is by donation. For more information, call 336-893-4220.

Chair Yoga Classes: 10:45-11:45 a.m. today at the Wellness and Community Center, Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem. Free, and no sign-up required. For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.

Moravian Square Market: 5-7 p.m. today at Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall. The proceeds will benefit local missions. For more information or to become a vendor, call 336-969-9488.

”When We Become Them”: 6-8 p.m. today at the Malloy Jordan/East Winston Heritage Center, 1110 E. Seventh St., Winston-Salem. A panel discussion followed by Q & A with local community leaders and law enforcement, moderated by Diarra Leggett, with the Forsyth County Public Library.

Open Mic Night: 6:30 p.m. today at Footnote Coffee and Cocktails, 634 W. Fourth St., Suite 120, Winston-Salem. Local musicians will be playing covers and original songs. For more information, email TriadOpenMic1@gmail.com.

Faculty Brass Quintet: Baroque Brass & Percussive Premieres: 7:30-9:30 p.m. today at Watson Hall, UNC School of the Arts, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem.

