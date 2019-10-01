Chair Yoga Classes: 10:45-11:45 a.m. today at the Wellness and Community Center, Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem. Free, and no sign-up. For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.

Moravian Square Market: 5-7 p.m. today at Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall. The proceeds will benefit local missions. For more information or to become a vendor, call 336-969-9488.

Chair Yoga for Cancer Survivors: 5:30-6:30 p.m. today in the Meditation Room at Wake Forest Baptist Health Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1 Medical Plaza, Winston-Salem. Park in the C garage on the fourth floor/purple; take the crosswalk to the Cancer Center, elevator to second floor. The Meditation Room is to your left. Parking is about $2.50. Yoga is free. For more information, call 336-406-7082 or email suevans002@gmail.com.

The Forsyth County Genealogical Society Meeting: 6 p.m. today in the auditorium of the Reynolda Manor Branch Public Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem. Phil Archer and Bari Helms of Reynolda House will present, “More Like a Community Than an Estate: The People of Reynolda, 1912-64.” Free. For more information, go to www.forsythgen.org.

UNCSA Fall Dance Concert: 7:30 p.m. today-Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at UNCSA, Agnes de Mille Theater, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $20, $15 for students. For more information, go to www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx.

