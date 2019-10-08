Graphic Novel Workshop with Children’s Author Joey Ellis: 4 p.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. www.bookmarksnc.org.

Moravian Square Market: 5-7 p.m. today at Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall. The proceeds will benefit local missions. For more information or to become a vendor, call 336-969-9488.

Chair Yoga for Cancer Survivors: 5:30-6:30 p.m. today in the Meditation Room at Wake Forest Baptist Health Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1 Medical Plaza, Winston-Salem. Park in the C garage on the fourth floor/purple; take the crosswalk to the Cancer Center, elevator to second floor. The Meditation Room is to your left. Parking is about $2.50. Yoga is free. For more information, call 336-406-7082 or email suevans002@gmail.com.

Camel City Strummers Dulcimer Club: 6:30 p.m. today at South Fork Recreation Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, email urabus2000@aol.com

European Chamber Music of The 20th Century: 7:30 p.m. today at Watson Hall, UNCSA, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $20, $15 for students. For more information, go to www.uncsa.edu/performances/venues/watson-hall.aspx

