Graphic Novel Workshop with Children’s Author Joey Ellis: 4 p.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. www.bookmarksnc.org.
Moravian Square Market: 5-7 p.m. today at Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall. The proceeds will benefit local missions. For more information or to become a vendor, call 336-969-9488.
Chair Yoga for Cancer Survivors: 5:30-6:30 p.m. today in the Meditation Room at Wake Forest Baptist Health Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1 Medical Plaza, Winston-Salem. Park in the C garage on the fourth floor/purple; take the crosswalk to the Cancer Center, elevator to second floor. The Meditation Room is to your left. Parking is about $2.50. Yoga is free. For more information, call 336-406-7082 or email suevans002@gmail.com.
Camel City Strummers Dulcimer Club: 6:30 p.m. today at South Fork Recreation Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, email urabus2000@aol.com
European Chamber Music of The 20th Century: 7:30 p.m. today at Watson Hall, UNCSA, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $20, $15 for students. For more information, go to www.uncsa.edu/performances/venues/watson-hall.aspx
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.