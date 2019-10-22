Go, See, Do

Gentle Yoga: 8:15 a.m. today at Divine Yoga & Lewisville Therapeutic Massage & Bodywork, 6275 Shallowford Road, Suite 200, Lewisville. The cost is free or by donation, 100% of donations go to the Lewisville Elementary Food Bank. For more information, email Merroels@triad.rr.com, call 336-978-5123, or go to www.divineyogalewisville.com.

Yoga for Veterans: 9:30 a.m. today at The K10Yoga CoOp, 469 West End Blvd., Winston-Salem. The class is suitable for all levels. Admission is by donation. For more information, call 336-893-4220.

Advance Directives Workshop: 1 p.m. today at the Senior Center, 107 White Road, King. Learn how to plan for the care you would want if you are unable to make decisions for yourself. 336-768-6157, Ext. 1622, or www.gotplans123.eventbrite.com. For information, visit www.gotplans123.org.

Chair Yoga for Cancer Survivors: 5:30-6:30 p.m. today in the Meditation Room at Wake Forest Baptist Health Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1 Medical Plaza, Winston-Salem. Park in the C garage on the fourth floor/purple; take the crosswalk to the Cancer Center, elevator to second floor. The Meditation Room is to your left. Parking is about $2.50. Yoga is free. For more information, call 336-406-7082 or email suevans002@gmail.com.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

Tags

Load comments