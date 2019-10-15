Yoga for Veterans: 9:30 a.m. today at The K10Yoga CoOp, 469 West End Blvd., Winston-Salem. The class is suitable for all levels. Admission is by donation. For more information, call 336-893-4220.
PIPP Squeaks: Science Spooktacular: 10-11:30 a.m. today at Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. Admission is $8 for members, per adult/child pair; non-members: $10 per adult/child pair (includes museum admission). Register at www.kaleideum.org.
Chair Yoga Classes: 10:45-11:45 a.m. today at the Wellness and Community Center, Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem. Free, and no sign-up. For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.
Artist Talk and Reception: Peter Campus and Valerie Hillings: 6 p.m. today at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Free but a $10 donation is suggested. For more informaiton go to www.secca.org.
Emily Herring Wilson Book Launch: 7 p.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “”When I Return to my Home Country”: A Remembrance of Archie Ammons.” For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.
Mount Airy Photography Club: 7 p.m. today at the Surry Arts Council, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Free. For more information, go to www.surryarts.org or call 336-786-7998.
Wachovia Historical Society Annual Meeting: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Gray Auditorium, Old Salem Visitor Center, 900 Old Salem Road, Winston-Salem. The speaker will be Randell Jones, an award winning author and storyteller. There will be an organ prelude at 7 p.m.
