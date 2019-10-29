Go, See, Do

Chair Yoga Classes: 10:45-11:45 a.m. today at the Wellness and Community Center, Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem. Free, and no sign-up. For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.

Halloween Blood Drive: 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. today at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. For more information, call 336-703-2940.

Shepherd’s Center Singers Rehearsals: 1-3 p.m. today at The Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Designed for seniors 50 plus who enjoy singing using a variety of music. No auditions necessary. A $2 donation is appreciated. For more information, call 336-748-0217.

The Word Is Out: Open Mic Poetry: 5:45-7:45 p.m. today at the Central Library Auditorium, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. The featured poet is David Johnson. Optional theme: “Flow.”

Coping with the Death of a Parent: 6-7:30 p.m. today at Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.trellissupport.org.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

Tags

Load comments