Chair Yoga Classes: 10:45-11:45 a.m. today at the Wellness and Community Center, Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem. Free, and no sign-up. For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.
Halloween Blood Drive: 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. today at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. For more information, call 336-703-2940.
Shepherd’s Center Singers Rehearsals: 1-3 p.m. today at The Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Designed for seniors 50 plus who enjoy singing using a variety of music. No auditions necessary. A $2 donation is appreciated. For more information, call 336-748-0217.
The Word Is Out: Open Mic Poetry: 5:45-7:45 p.m. today at the Central Library Auditorium, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. The featured poet is David Johnson. Optional theme: “Flow.”
Coping with the Death of a Parent: 6-7:30 p.m. today at Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.trellissupport.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.