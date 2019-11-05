Chair Yoga for Cancer Survivors: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Meditation Room, Wake Forest Baptist Health Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1 Medical Plaza; park in the C garage, park on the fourth floor/purple; take the crosswalk to the Cancer Center, elevator to second floor. Meditation room is to your left. Parking is about $2.50. Yoga is free. For more information call 336-406-7082 or email suevans002@gmail.com.
“Harriett Screening”: 6 p.m. today at Aperture Cinema, 311 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Following the viewing, a special panel discussion will be held, moderated by Cheryl Harry. For more information, go to www.aperturecinema.com.
The Forsyth County Genealogical Society Meeting: 6 p.m. Reynolda Manor Branch of the Forsyth County Public Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem. The speaker will be Robert S. Lockett, Jr. and the topic will be “Ancient Bones and Ancient DNA.” Free. For more information, go to www.forsythgen.org.
Winston-Salem Writers Open Mic: Today, sign-ups at 6:45 p.m., readings begin at 7 p.m. Coffee Park Arts Coffee Shop, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.wswriters.org and click on Programs and Open Mic.
Creative Conversations: 7:30 p.m. today at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. This is presented by The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. There will be an appearance by Gaelynn Lea, winner of the 2016 NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Contest. Admission is $30. For more information, go to www.intothearts.org/events-info/Gaelynn-Lea.
