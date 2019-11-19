Go, See, Do

Gentle Yoga: 8:15 a.m. today at Divine Yoga & Lewisville Therapeutic Massage & Bodywork, 6275 Shallowford Road, Suite 200, Lewisville. The cost is free or by donation, 100% of donations go to the Lewisville Elementary Food Bank. For more information, email Merroels@triad.rr.com, call 336-978-5123, or go to www.divineyogalewisville.com.

Chair Yoga Classes: 10:45-11:45 a.m. today at the Wellness and Community Center, Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem. Free, and no sign-up. For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.

”Vietnam Photographs from North Carolina Veterans:” 6:30 p.m. today at the Walkertown Branch Library, 2969 Main St., Walkertown. Martin Tucker, the author of “Vietnam Photographs from North Carolina Veterans” will discuss his book. Free. For more information, call 336-703-2990.

Laurie Kaomie, Heather Webb, and Eliza Knight: 7 p.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. They are the authors of “Ribbons of Scarlet: A Novel of the French Revolution’s Women.” Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.

Emerging Choreographers: 7:30 p.m. today-Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday at the Agnes de Mille Theatre, UNCSA,Winston-Salem. Admission is $20, $15 for students. For more information, go to www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx.

