Yoga for Veterans: 9:30 a.m. today at The K10Yoga CoOp, 469 West End Blvd., Winston-Salem. The class is suitable for all levels. Admission is by donation. For more information, call 336-893-4220.
Chair Yoga Classes: 10:45-11:45 a.m. today at the Wellness and Community Center, Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem. Free, and no sign-up. For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.
Read Write Spell: noon-1 p.m. today at 875 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, is looking for volunteers who can give quality, research-based reading instruction to struggling readers in our community. For more information, email info@readws.org or call 336-779-1300.
Camel City Strummers Dulcimer Club Monthly Meeting: 6:30 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to urabus2000@aol.com.
Winston-Salem Symphony’s Classic Series Concert Cycle: “Sibelius’ Violin Concerto”: 7:30 p.m. today at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Tickets start at $24. For more information, call the symphony box office, 336-464-0145 or go to www.wssymphony.org.
