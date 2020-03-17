The following organizations have notified the Winston-Salem Journal of changes or closings:
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will be closed and all volunteer services activities are canceled through March 30. The staff will be in the office and will contact participants by phone.
The David Phelps and the Phelps Family Band concert scheduled for Friday at Oak Hill Memorial Baptist Church, 1793 Tower Road, Thomasville, has been postponed. For more information, call 336-705-4412 or go to www.oakhillmemorialbaptistchurch.com.
The Children’s Consignment Sale to benefit the Glenn View Baptist Church preschool, 4275 Glenn High Road, Winston-Salem, scheduled for Friday and Saturday has been postponed. For more information, call 336-788-2569 or email consignmentsale@glennview.org.
The North Carolina Folk Festival’s “Folk in the Park” festival scheduled for Saturday in LeBauer Park in Greensboro has been canceled.
The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History has canceled all programs during March. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
