Chair Yoga Classes: 10:45-11:45 a.m. today at the Wellness and Community Center, Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem. Free, and no sign-up. For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.

Wake Forest Baptist Stroke Support Group: 11 a.m.-noon today at the Diabetes and Endocrinology Center, Medical Plaza, Country Club, 4610 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-716-3011 or 336-716-3023.

We are Standing Strong: Breast Cancer Support Group Meeting: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 336-659-4305, or go to www.facebook.com/events/404345840296676.

Forsyth County Genealogical Society Meeting: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Reynolda Manor Branch auditorium, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem. The guest speaker will be Eric Elliott, the archivist at the Moravian Archives. His topic will be “Using New Tools to Search for African-American Stories in the Moravian Archives.” It will be a discussion of the development, use and availability of new material from their records. Free. For more information, go to www.forsythgen.org.

Winston-Salem Writers Open Mic Music and Poetry: Today, sign-ups at 6:45 p.m., readings begin at 7 p.m. Coffee Park Arts Coffee Shop, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.wswriters.org and click on Programs and Open Mic.

Veterans Coffee: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Richard Childress Racing special event room, 425 Industrial Drive, Welcome. A veterans’ coffee will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Sagebrush Steakhouse, 1562 Yadkinville Road, Mocksville. The veterans coffee events are hosted by Trellis Supportive Care. For more information, call Don Timmons, 336-331-1309.

