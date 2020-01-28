Gentle Yoga: 8:15 a.m. today at Divine Yoga & Lewisville Therapeutic Massage & Bodywork, 6275 Shallowford Road, Suite 200, Lewisville. Free or donation, 100 percent of donations go to the Lewisville Elementary Food Bank. For more information, email Merroels@triad.rr.com, call 336-978-5123, or go to www.divineyogalewisville.com.
Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention: 10:30-11:30 a.m. today at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. There is no fee for the course, but donations of a minimum of $2 per session are requested to offset the costs of running the program. Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.
Chair Yoga Classes: 10:45-11:45 a.m. today at the Wellness and Community Center, Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem. Free, and no sign-up. For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.
Open Mic Night: 6:30 p.m. today at Footnote Coffee and Cocktails, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 120, Winston-Salem. Local musicians will be playing covers and original songs. For more information, go to www.triadopenmic.blogspot.com.
