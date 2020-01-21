Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention: 10:30-11:30 a.m. today at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. There is no fee for the course, but donations of a minimum of $2 per session are requested to offset the costs of running the program. Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.
Chair Yoga Classes: 10:45-11:45 a.m. today at the Wellness and Community Center, Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem. Free, and no sign-up. For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.
Chair Yoga for Cancer Survivors: 5:30-6:30 p.m. today in the Meditation Room at Wake Forest Baptist Health Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1 Medical Plaza, Winston-Salem. Park in the C garage on the fourth floor/purple; take the crosswalk to the Cancer Center, elevator to second floor. The Meditation Room is to your left. Parking is about $2.50. Yoga is free. For more information, call 336-406-7082 or email suevans002@gmail.com.
Hall-Woodward Elementary School Fundraiser: 6-8 p.m. today at the school, 125 Nicholson Road, Winston-Salem. A staff vs student basketball game will be played to help raise money for the fifth graders to take an overnight field trip to YMCA Camp Hanes in March. Drinks and snacks will be for sale. Raffle tickets will be available.
Roe V. Wade Anniversary Commemoration: Supporters of reproductive rights will gather to commemorate the Roe v. Wade ruling’s 47th anniversary at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Krankies, 211 E. Third St., Winston-Salem, with a performance of Shout Your Abortion. The event is free and open to the public, but attendees are encouraged to register online at https://tinyurl.com/ShoutYourAbortionWS.
