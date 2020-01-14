Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention: 10:30-11:30 a.m. today at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. There is no fee for the course, but donations of a minimum of $2 per session are requested to offset the costs of running the program. Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.
Chair Yoga Classes: 10:45-11:45 a.m. today at the Wellness and Community Center, Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem. Free, and no sign-up. For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.
Chair Yoga for Cancer Survivors: 5:30-6:30 p.m. today in the Meditation Room at Wake Forest Baptist Health Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1 Medical Plaza, Winston-Salem. Park in the C garage on the fourth floor/purple; take the crosswalk to the Cancer Center, elevator to second floor. The Meditation Room is to your left. Parking is about $2.50. Yoga is free. For more information, call 336-406-7082 or email suevans002@gmail.com.
Camel City Strummers Dulcimer Club Monthly Meeting: 6:30 p.m. today at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to urabus2000@aol.com.
Brass Faculty and Watson Brass in Concert: 7:30 p.m. today at Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $20, $15 for students. To buy tickets online go to www.uncsa.secure.force.com/ticket/#.
