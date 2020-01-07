Go, See, Do

Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention: 10:30-11:30 a.m. today at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. There is no fee for the course, but donations of a minimum of $2 per session are requested to offset the costs of running the program. Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.

Chair Yoga Classes: 10:45-11:45 a.m. today at the Wellness and Community Center, Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem. Free, and no sign-up. For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.

Carolann and Just Us: 6 p.m. today at Midway Event Center, 11141 Old U.S. 52, Suite 10, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-793-4218.

Clogging Classes: Today, beginners at 7:30 p.m.; non-beginners at 8:30 p.m. at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $25 per four-week session. The classes are for ages 18 years and older. For more information and start dates, call 336-659-4305.

