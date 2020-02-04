Chair Yoga Classes: 10:45-11:45 a.m. today at the Wellness and Community Center, Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem. Free, and no sign-up. For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.
We are Standing Strong: Breast Cancer Support Group Meeting: 6-7:30 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-659-4305, or go to www.facebook.com/events/404345840296676.
Winston-Salem Pops Chorus Open Rehearsals: 6:30 p.m. today, and Feb. 11, and 18 at Ardmore Baptist Church choir room, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem. For more information, email kevin1mundy@gmail.com or call 336-918-0259.
Live Music for Dancing: 7-10 p.m. today at the Midway Music Hall, 11141 Old U.S. 52, Suite, 10, Midway.
Salem Band Winter Concert: 7:30 p.m. today at Hanes Auditorium, Elberson Fine Arts Center, Salem College, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.salemband.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.