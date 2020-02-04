Go, See, Do

Chair Yoga Classes: 10:45-11:45 a.m. today at the Wellness and Community Center, Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem. Free, and no sign-up. For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.

We are Standing Strong: Breast Cancer Support Group Meeting: 6-7:30 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-659-4305, or go to www.facebook.com/events/404345840296676.

Winston-Salem Pops Chorus Open Rehearsals: 6:30 p.m. today, and Feb. 11, and 18 at Ardmore Baptist Church choir room, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem. For more information, email kevin1mundy@gmail.com or call 336-918-0259.

Live Music for Dancing: 7-10 p.m. today at the Midway Music Hall, 11141 Old U.S. 52, Suite, 10, Midway.

Salem Band Winter Concert: 7:30 p.m. today at Hanes Auditorium, Elberson Fine Arts Center, Salem College, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.salemband.org.

