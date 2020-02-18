Go, See, Do

Gentle Yoga: 8:15 a.m. today at Divine Yoga & Lewisville Therapeutic Massage & Bodywork, 6275 Shallowford Road, Suite 200, Lewisville. Free or donation, 100 percent of donations go to the Lewisville Elementary Food Bank. For more information, email Merroels@triad.rr.com, call 336-978-5123, or go to www.divineyogalewisville.com.

Chair Yoga Classes: 10:45-11:45 a.m. today at the Wellness and Community Center, Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem. Free, and no sign-up. For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.

All You Can Eat Pancake Supper: 5-7 today at Friedland Moravian Church, 2750 Friedland Church Road, Win-ston Salem, sponsored by the men of the church. The cost is $6. For more information, call the church office at 336-788-2652.

Chair Yoga for Cancer Survivors: 5:30-6:30 p.m. today in the Meditation Room at Wake Forest Baptist Health Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1 Medical Plaza, Winston-Salem. Park in the C garage on the fourth floor/purple; take the crosswalk to the Cancer Center, elevator to second floor. The Meditation Room is to your left. Parking is about $2.50. Yoga is free. For more information, call 336-406-7082 or email suevans002@gmail.com.

”Always in Season”: 6 p.m. today at the Forsyth County Library, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem; also 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. For more information, go to www.pbs.org/independentlens/indie-lens-pop-up.

Winston-Salem Pops Chorus Open Rehearsals: 6:30 p.m. today, at Ardmore Baptist Church choir room, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem. For more information, email kevin1mundy@gmail.com or call 336-918-0259.

Verona Quartet in Concert: 7:30 p.m. today at Watson Hall, UNC School of the Arts, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $20, $15 for students. For more information, go to www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx.

