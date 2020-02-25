Advance Directives Workshop: 1 p.m. today at the Senior Center, 107 White Road, King. Learn how to plan for the care you would want if you are unable to make decisions for yourself. For more information or to register, call 336-768-6157, Ext. 1622, or www.gotplans123.eventbrite.com.
Black History Interactive Wax Museum: 6 p.m. today at the Hanes Hosiery Recreation Center, 501 Reynolds Blvd., Winston-Salem.
Living Museum: 7 p.m. today at the Thompson Center, Room 207C on the Winston-Salem State University campus, Winston-Salem. It is a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, giving women the right to vote, and in recognition of the upcoming elections.
Multiple Myeloma Support Group: Will meet at noon Wednesday at the Cancer Center, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Conference Room 9A, ninth floor, Winston-Salem. Interested patients, regardless of where they are being treated, caregivers and family members are invited for information and interaction with others who are living with multiple myeloma. For more information, go to www.winstonsalem.support.myeloma.org.
