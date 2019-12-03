Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda: 2 p.m. today, Dec. 10, and 17 at Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. Admission is $25, $20 for members. Advance purchase is required. For more information or to buy tickets online, go to www.reynoldahouse.org/holidays.
Winston-Salem Writers Open Mic: sign-ups at 6:45 p.m., readings begin at 7 p.m. today at the Coffee Park Arts Coffee Shop, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.wswriters.org and click on Programs and Open Mic.
The Gypsy Soul: 7:30 p.m. today at Watson Hall, UNCSA, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $20, $15 for students. For more information, go to www.uncsa.edu/performances/venues/watson-hall.aspx
Swingle Bells: 7:30 p.m. today at Salem College, Elberson Fine Arts Center, Shirley Recital Hall, Winston-Salem. Admission is $25, $8 for students and children. For more information, go to www.musiccarolina.org.
Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1 at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. Family: cars, vans and trucks, $15; commercial: vans, limos and mini-buses, $35; motorcoaches and buses: $100. Family: cars, vans and trucks, $5; commercial: vans, limos and mini-buses, $15; motorcoaches and buses: $65. For more information, visit forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol.
