Wake Forest Baptist Stroke Support Group: 2:15-3:15 p.m. today at Medical Plaza Miller Street, 131 Miller St., Winston-Salem. This is a support group for stroke survivors and their caregivers. For more information, call 336-716-3011 or email rkjohnsn@wakehealth.edu.
Muddy River Art Association: 6 p.m. today at South Fork Recreation Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.muddyriverart.org.
Winston-Salem Pops Chorus: “Swing Into Christmas”: 6:30 p.m. today at Forsyth County Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. Free.
Handel’s “Messiah”: 7:30 p.m. today at Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. Tickets start at $20. For more information, go to www.wssymphony.org.
Salem Band: “O Holy Night”: 7:30 p.m. today at New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.salemband.org.
“Songs of the Season”: 7:30 p.m. today at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Admission is $20 for adults, and $10 for ages younger than 18. All proceeds benefit The Little Theatre’s ongoing mission to provide high-quality, affordable live theater to the community. For more information, call 336-725-4001 or go to www.ltofws.org.
Akropolis Reed Quintet in Concert: 7:30 p.m. today at Watson Hall, UNCSA, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $20, $15 for students. For more information, go to www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx.
