Noon Year’s Eve Pajama Jammy Jam: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today at Kaleideum Downtown, 390 S. Liberty St., Winston-Salem. Included with museum admission and free for Kaleideum members. For more information, go to www.kaleideum.org.
2020 Foil Headbands: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today at Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. Included with museum admission and free for Kaleideum members. For more information, go to www.kaleideum.org.
Kwanzaa Day Six: 2 p.m. today at the Forsyth County Public Library, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, featuring a Youth Arts Showcase. The speakers will be Chef J’Avia and JCB, Youth Entrepreneurs. The honorees will be Downtown Bike Patrol. The theme is Kuumba (Creativity). The sponsors are the Forsyth County Public Library and the N.C. Black Repertory Company. For more information, call 336-703-2665.
Reeves House Band: New Year’s Eve 2019 into 2020: 9 p.m. today at the Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. Admission is $5. For more information, go to www.reevestheater.com.
The Winston-Salem Forsyth County Emancipation Association Celebration: 11 a.m. Wednesday at New Bethel Baptist 1016 Trade St., Winston-Salem. Seven Winston-Salem/Forsyth County students will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
