Coping with the Holidays: Workshops for Adults: 10-11:30 a.m. today at Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.trellissupport.org.
Chair Yoga Classes: 10:45-11:45 a.m. today at the Wellness and Community Center, Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem. Free, and no sign-up. For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.
Chair Yoga for Cancer Survivors: 5:30-6:30 p.m. today in the Meditation Room at Wake Forest Baptist Health Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1 Medical Plaza, Winston-Salem. Park in the C garage on the fourth floor/purple; take the crosswalk to the Cancer Center, elevator to second floor. The Meditation Room is to your left. Parking is about $2.50. Yoga is free. For more information, call 336-406-7082 or email suevans002@gmail.com.
Open Mic Night: 6:30 p.m. today at Foothills Brewing Tasting Room, 3800 Kimwell Drive, Winston-Salem. Local musicians playing covers and original songs. Registration starts at 6:15. Admission is free. For more information, go to www.triadopenmic.blogspot.com.
Camel City Strummers Dulcimer Club Monthly Meeting: 6:30 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, email urabus2000@aol.com.
Carolina Brass Holiday Pops Concert: 7 p.m. today at Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. Admission is $20, $15 for members. For more information, go to www.reynoldahouse.org.
