Hidden Creek Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. today-Saturday at 1000 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem.
Senior Social: Noon to 3 p.m. today at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3627 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem. Activities include adult coloring, knitting and crocheting hats for cancer patients, cards, games and free coffee.
Yoga for Every Body: 1-2 p.m. today at Pfafftown Baptist Church, 4336 Transou Road, Pfafftown. Free but consider a $2 donation. For more information, go to www.shepherdscenter.org.
OTSP: Who Are The Igbo?: 4 p.m. today at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. Free. For more information, call 336-703-2940.
Stuart Gibbs: 4:30 p.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110. Winston-Salem. He is the author of “Charlie Thorne and the Last Equation.” Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.
“Fashions Fade, Style is Eternal:” 4:30-8 p.m. today at Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. Dig into fashion nostalgia. Admission is pay what you wish. For more information, go to www.reynoldahouse.org.
Music in the Palisades: 6-8 p.m. today at Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. The Swing On! Orchestra will perform. There will also be colonial games, hay rides, and 25- cent vanilla ice cream cones. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Free. For more information, call 336-924-8191.
