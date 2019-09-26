Hidden Creek Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. today-Saturday at 1000 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem.
Parkinson Power Moves: 10-11 a.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. today at Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem. Exercise class for people with Parkinson’s disease. Led by a LRT/CTRS Certified PWR!Moves instructor. The cost is $10 a class. Participants must fill out an application. For more information, call Julie Bradwell at 336-716-8007 or email jbradwel@wakehealth.edu.
Ronnie Schell Comedy Review and Special Tribute to Andy Griffith: 2 p.m. today at the Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Admission is $15 for balcony seats, $20 for orchestra seats. For more information, go to www.mayberrydays.org, or call 336-786-7998.
Axe Throwing With Piedmont Opera: 6:30 p.m. today at the Axe Throwing Club of America, 109 W. Ninth St. Winston-Salem. Tickets are $25. For more information, go to www.piedmontopera.org.
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. today-Friday, Oct. 3-4; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at Reynolds Place Theatre, Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Performed by the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.ltofws.org.
