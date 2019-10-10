Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: “Outside In: An Inside Look at Local Artists and Their Contributions to Public Spaces”: today through Nov. 9 at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
Hidden Creek Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. today through Saturday at 1000 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem.
“The Bird Garden: Build it and They Will Come”: noon-1 p.m. today at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., Kernersville. Admission is $2, free for PJCBG members. For more information, go to www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
Deacon Brews: High Clouds with Haze: A beer for the ZSR Library: 5-7 p.m. today at Wise Man Brewing, 826 Angelo Bros. Ave., Winston-Salem.
Shag Lessons: 7-9 p.m. today at the Kernersville Library, 130 E. Mountain St., Kernersville. Beginner’s class is at 7 p.m., intermediate class is at 8 p.m. The cost is $30 per person for four one-hour classes. For more information, call 336-209-6079.
Nikole Hannah-Jones: 7:30 p.m. today at the Kenneth R. Williams Auditorium, Winston-Salem State University, Winston-Salem. Jones is speaking on “Separate and Unequal: School Segregation in Modern-Day America.” For more information, go to www.equityforsyth.com.
Off the Nook Block Party: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, 1-6 p.m. Saturday at the Malloy Jordan East Winston Heritage Center parking lot, 1110 E. Seventh St., Winston-Salem. Profits will go to buying low-cost books and learning enrichment programs. To sponsor or donate: mjfriendsws@gmail.com.
