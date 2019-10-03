Coping with the Death of a Spouse or Partner: 10-11:30 a.m. today at Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.trellissupport.org.
Hidden Creek Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. today-Saturday at 1000 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem.
Senior Social: Noon to 3 p.m. today at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3627 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem. Activities include adult coloring, knitting and crocheting hats for cancer patients, cards, games and free coffee.
Strokefit: 1-2 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. today at Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem. An exercise class designed for anyone who has had a stroke. It is led by Julie Bradwell, LRT. For more information, call Bradwell at 336-716-8007 or email jbradwel@wakehealth.edu.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 Spruce St. NW, Winston-Salem. Admission is $20, $15 for students. For more information, go to www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx.
Ballroom Dance Lessons: Today, for beginners, 7:30-8:30 p.m.; for non-beginners, 8:30-9:30 p.m. at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. A partner is not required. Allen Berryhill is the instructor. The cost is $20 for four weeks. For more information, call 336-659-4305.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.