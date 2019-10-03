Coping with the Death of a Spouse or Partner: 10-11:30 a.m. today at Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.trellissupport.org.

Hidden Creek Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. today-Saturday at 1000 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem.

Senior Social: Noon to 3 p.m. today at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3627 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem. Activities include adult coloring, knitting and crocheting hats for cancer patients, cards, games and free coffee.

Strokefit: 1-2 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. today at Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem. An exercise class designed for anyone who has had a stroke. It is led by Julie Bradwell, LRT. For more information, call Bradwell at 336-716-8007 or email jbradwel@wakehealth.edu.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 Spruce St. NW, Winston-Salem. Admission is $20, $15 for students. For more information, go to www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx.

Ballroom Dance Lessons: Today, for beginners, 7:30-8:30 p.m.; for non-beginners, 8:30-9:30 p.m. at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. A partner is not required. Allen Berryhill is the instructor. The cost is $20 for four weeks. For more information, call 336-659-4305.

