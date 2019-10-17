Go, See, Do

Coping with the Death of a Spouse or Partner: 10-11:30 a.m. today at Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.trellissupport.org.

Music in the Palisades: 6-8 p.m. today at Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. Activities will include hay wagon rides, lighted jack-o-lanterns, haunted tours, halloween crafts, trick-or-treating, Halloween movies, and more. Wear your Halloween costume to join in on the fun. For more information, call 336-924-8191.

“Young Frankenstein”: 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday at the Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. Admission is $22. For more information, go to www.yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”: 8 p.m. today through Saturday, and Oct. 23-26; 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 27 at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $16 and $18. For more information, go to www.theatrealliance.ws.

Tony Brown’s Homecoming Celebration: today through Sunday. For venues, times and more information, visit www.stokesarts.org/tonybrown.

Odell and Emily Cheek Benefit Yard Sale: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 2924 Springhaven Drive, Winston-Salem. The proceeds will benefit the Clemmons School Memorabilia Cabinet Fund.

