Coping with the Death of a Spouse or Partner: 10-11:30 a.m. today at Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.trellissupport.org.
Music in the Palisades: 6-8 p.m. today at Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. Activities will include hay wagon rides, lighted jack-o-lanterns, haunted tours, halloween crafts, trick-or-treating, Halloween movies, and more. Wear your Halloween costume to join in on the fun. For more information, call 336-924-8191.
“Young Frankenstein”: 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday at the Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. Admission is $22. For more information, go to www.yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”: 8 p.m. today through Saturday, and Oct. 23-26; 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 27 at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $16 and $18. For more information, go to www.theatrealliance.ws.
Tony Brown’s Homecoming Celebration: today through Sunday. For venues, times and more information, visit www.stokesarts.org/tonybrown.
Odell and Emily Cheek Benefit Yard Sale: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 2924 Springhaven Drive, Winston-Salem. The proceeds will benefit the Clemmons School Memorabilia Cabinet Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.