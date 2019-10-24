Go, See, Do

Veterans Coffee: 8:30-10:30 a.m. today at Town & Country Restaurant, 627 S. Main St., King. A place for veterans of all ages to have coffee and pastries, visit with old friends and meet new ones. For more information, call Don Timmons at 336-331-1309. Sponsored by Trellis Supportive Care.

A Climate Change: 12:15-1:15 p.m. today in the Colhoun Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 520 Summit St., Winston-Salem. The program will feature a conversation with Kathleen Biggins, the president and founder of C-Change Conversations. Bring a bag lunch if you’d like. Free. For more information, call 336-918-7839 or go to www.stpaulswinstonsalem.org/category/allposts/.

Salemtowne Fall Lecture: 7 p.m. today in the Community Center — Smith Saal at Salemtowne, 190 Moravian Way Drive, Winston-Salem. The speakers will be Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin and Nigel Alston. Their topic will be Living Room Theater — The History and Future of the North Carolina Black Repertory Company. Sprinkle-Hamlin is the president of the board of directors of the company and Alston is the executive director. For more information, or to register email joinus@salemtowne.org or call 336-714-2157.

Gary Taylor’s “Dracula”: 7:30 p.m. today; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.winstonsalemfestivalballet.org or call 336-747-1414.

“Luna Gale”: 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at the Patrons Theatre, UNCSA, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $20, $15 for students. For more information, go to www.uncsa.secure.force.com/ticket/#/events/a0S2I00000wnfRuUAI.

