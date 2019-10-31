Yoga for Every Body: 1-2 p.m. today at Pfafftown Baptist Church, 4336 Transou Road, Pfafftown. Free but consider a $2 donation. For more information, go to www.shepherdscenter.org.
“Frankenstein”: 7 p.m. today at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Screening of the National Theatre Live performance of Frankenstein. Tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for students. For more information, call 336-747-1414. To buy tickets online, go to rhodesartscenter.org/Frankenstein/.
“Panic”: 8 p.m. today and Friday at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. It is a musical of the story behind the famous radio version of H.G. Wells’ “War of the Worlds.” Tickets are $10. For more information, or to buy tickets online, go to www.theatrealliance.ws.
Veterans Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Free. Sponsored by Surry Community College.
The Greasy Red Spoon Vendor Fair: 12:30-8 p.m. Friday at Winston-Salem State University, Winston-Salem. The Ram Rave-Mini Parade, Pep Rally and Day Party will run from 2-7 p.m. at the Pedestrian Mall and clock tower. The Divine Nine fraternities step teams will perform at 7 p.m. in K.R. Williams Auditorium. Tickets: WSSU ticket office. After the basketball game, homecoming celebrations move to the Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.