Yoga for Every Body: 1-2 p.m. today at Pfafftown Baptist Church, 4336 Transou Road, Pfafftown. Free but consider a $2 donation. For more information, go to www.shepherdscenter.org.

“Frankenstein”: 7 p.m. today at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Screening of the National Theatre Live performance of Frankenstein. Tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for students. For more information, call 336-747-1414. To buy tickets online, go to rhodesartscenter.org/Frankenstein/.

“Panic”: 8 p.m. today and Friday at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. It is a musical of the story behind the famous radio version of H.G. Wells’ “War of the Worlds.” Tickets are $10. For more information, or to buy tickets online, go to www.theatrealliance.ws.

Veterans Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Free. Sponsored by Surry Community College.

The Greasy Red Spoon Vendor Fair: 12:30-8 p.m. Friday at Winston-Salem State University, Winston-Salem. The Ram Rave-Mini Parade, Pep Rally and Day Party will run from 2-7 p.m. at the Pedestrian Mall and clock tower. The Divine Nine fraternities step teams will perform at 7 p.m. in K.R. Williams Auditorium. Tickets: WSSU ticket office. After the basketball game, homecoming celebrations move to the Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.

