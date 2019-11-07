Go, See, Do

Restoration Med Spa’s Open House: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. today at 250 Executive Park Blvd., Suite 105, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.restorationmedspa.com.

Yoga for Every Body: 1-2 p.m. today at Pfafftown Baptist Church, 4336 Transou Road, Pfafftown. Free but consider a $2 donation. www.shepherdscenter.org.

Financial Series: Get Smart About Credit: 4:30 p.m. today at Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. Free. For more information, call 336-703-2940.

Potluck Jam: 6:30-8:30 p.m. today at The Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Enjoy food and music. Bring musical instrument/s and play along. Bring a dish to share. Free. To register, call 336-748-0217.

Friday Night Supper: Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church, 6012 Germanton Road, will have a fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. The menu will be breakfast fare — tenderloin, bacon, eggs, grits, biscuits, gravy and baked apples. The cost is $8 per person. Proceeds will benefit the church’s insurance fund. For more information, call 336-406-8669.

Kaleideum After Dark: 6-10 p.m. Friday at Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. The series is for adults and will feature rock laser shows in the planetarium throughout the night, a science trivia contest and the Toy Time exhibition. Zeko’s 2 Go food truck will be onsite. Admission is $10 in advance at www.kaleideum.org or $12 at the door.

