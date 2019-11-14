Go, See, Do

Friends of the Southside Branch Library Book Sale: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. today and Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St., Winston-Salem.

“Ask a Garden Expert” By Toby Bost: noon-1 p.m. today at the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., Kernersville. Admission is $2, free for members. Bring your lunch, drinks will be provided. For more information, go to www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org or call 336-996-7888.

Rural Hall-Stanleyville Friends of the Library Book Sale: 4-6 p.m. today; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, $5 bag sale. The library is at 7125 Broad St., Rural Hall. For more information, call 336-703-2970.

Jontavious Willis and Jerron Blind Boy Paxton: 7 p.m. today at the McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Admission is $25. For more information or to order tickets online, go to secca.org/programs-crossroads.php.

The Secrest Artists Series: Mahan Esfahani, Harpsichord: 7:30 p.m. today at Brendle Recital Hall, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem Pre-concert talk by Dr. Peter Kairoff at 6:40 p.m. Admission is $18, $15 for seniors, $10 for students, $5 for children, free with WFU ID.

“Lost in Yonkers”: 40+ Stage Co. 7:30 p.m. today and Nov. 21; 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Nov. 22-23 at the Mountcastle Theater, Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $20 for adults; $16 for seniors; and $12 for student. For more information, go to www.40plusstage.com or call 336-747-1414.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

Tags

Load comments