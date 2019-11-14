Friends of the Southside Branch Library Book Sale: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. today and Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St., Winston-Salem.
“Ask a Garden Expert” By Toby Bost: noon-1 p.m. today at the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., Kernersville. Admission is $2, free for members. Bring your lunch, drinks will be provided. For more information, go to www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org or call 336-996-7888.
Rural Hall-Stanleyville Friends of the Library Book Sale: 4-6 p.m. today; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, $5 bag sale. The library is at 7125 Broad St., Rural Hall. For more information, call 336-703-2970.
Jontavious Willis and Jerron Blind Boy Paxton: 7 p.m. today at the McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Admission is $25. For more information or to order tickets online, go to secca.org/programs-crossroads.php.
The Secrest Artists Series: Mahan Esfahani, Harpsichord: 7:30 p.m. today at Brendle Recital Hall, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem Pre-concert talk by Dr. Peter Kairoff at 6:40 p.m. Admission is $18, $15 for seniors, $10 for students, $5 for children, free with WFU ID.
“Lost in Yonkers”: 40+ Stage Co. 7:30 p.m. today and Nov. 21; 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Nov. 22-23 at the Mountcastle Theater, Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $20 for adults; $16 for seniors; and $12 for student. For more information, go to www.40plusstage.com or call 336-747-1414.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.