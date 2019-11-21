Wake Forest University Art Department: Vesna Pavlovic’s Lost Art: 5:30 p.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.
Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1 at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. Family cars, vans and trucks, $15; commercial vans, limos and mini-buses, $35; motorcoaches and buses: $100. Discount nights: Monday and Tuesday. Family cars, vans and trucks, $5; commercial vans, limos and mini-buses, $15; motorcoaches and buses: $65. For more information, visit forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol.
“The Cider House Rules”: 7:30 p.m. today; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Catawba Theatre, UNCSA, Winston-Salem. Tickets are $20, $15 for students. For more information, go towww.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx.
“Lost in Yonkers”: 7:30 p.m. today; 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $12 for students. For more information, go to www.40plusstage.com or call 336-141-1414.
“Spring Awakening”: 7:30 today-Saturday at Freedman Theatre, UNC School of the Arts, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $20, $15 for students. For more information, go to www.uncsa.edu/performances.
“Tommy”: 8 p.m. today; 2 p.m. Sunday at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and students. For more information, go to www.theatrealliance.ws.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.