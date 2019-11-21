Go, See, Do

Wake Forest University Art Department: Vesna Pavlovic’s Lost Art: 5:30 p.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.

Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1 at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. Family cars, vans and trucks, $15; commercial vans, limos and mini-buses, $35; motorcoaches and buses: $100. Discount nights: Monday and Tuesday. Family cars, vans and trucks, $5; commercial vans, limos and mini-buses, $15; motorcoaches and buses: $65. For more information, visit forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol.

“The Cider House Rules”: 7:30 p.m. today; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Catawba Theatre, UNCSA, Winston-Salem. Tickets are $20, $15 for students. For more information, go towww.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx.

“Lost in Yonkers”: 7:30 p.m. today; 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $12 for students. For more information, go to www.40plusstage.com or call 336-141-1414.

“Spring Awakening”: 7:30 today-Saturday at Freedman Theatre, UNC School of the Arts, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $20, $15 for students. For more information, go to www.uncsa.edu/performances.

“Tommy”: 8 p.m. today; 2 p.m. Sunday at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and students. For more information, go to www.theatrealliance.ws.

