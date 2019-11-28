Community Thanksgiving Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. today at Trinity United Methodist Church, 725 W. Dalton Road, King. Free.
A Yoga Class of Thanksgiving: 10:30 a.m. today at Wildlight, 612 N. Trade St. Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.wildlightwellnesscollective.com.
Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1 (closes at 10 p.m. Dec. 31) Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. Family: cars, vans and trucks, $15; commercial: vans, limos and mini-buses, $35; motorcoaches and buses: $100. Discount nights: Nov. 25-26. Family: cars, vans and trucks, $5; commercial: vans, limos and mini-buses, $15; motorcoaches and buses: $65. For more information, visit forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol.
Pool Tournament: 7 p.m. today at Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, Lewisville. The cost is $5 and it is limited to 16 people. For more information, call 336-747-3059 or go to www.oldnickspubnc.com.
