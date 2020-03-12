Go, See, Do

Tai Chi (Qigong) Classes for Seniors: 10 a.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1416 Bolton St., Winston-Salem. The cost is $5 per class. The class is taught by Beth Blair. For more information, email Beth@seamlesslivingNC.com or call 336-407-0621.

Senior Drop-In Day: noon-3 p.m. today at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3627 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem. Activities include adult coloring, cards, games, knitting, crochet, snacks, and special presentations. Free, but donations are appreciated. Tai Chi with Dennis Rouse is at 10:30 a.m.. For more information, call 336-788-7511 or go to www.shepherdscenter.org.

“Nurturing the Gardeners of Wachovia” by Archivist J. Eric Elliott: 12:15-1 p.m. today at the Moravian Archives, 457 S. Church St., Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.moravianarchives.org.

Intergenerational Community Drumming Circle: 5-5:45 p.m. today Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Drums are available for eight, bring your own or just clap. Free. To register, call 336-748-0217.

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

Tags

Load comments