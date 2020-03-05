Warm Water Arthritis Class: 11 a.m.-noon today at the Sticht Center Pool, Wake Forest Baptist Health Campus, Winston-Salem. The cost is $35 per month. For more information, call 336-713-8082 or email gpryor@wakehealth.edu.
Adult Coloring and Fellowship: 1:30-4 p.m. today at the Shepherd’s Center 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Enjoy games, cards, snacks and fun. Free. For more information, go to www.shepherdscenter.org.
Intergenerational Community Drumming Circle: 5-5:45 p.m. today at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Drums available for eight or bring your own or just clap. Free. For more information or to register, call 336-748-0217.
Professionals In Transition: 7-8:30 p.m. today at the American Red Cross, 690 Coliseum Drive, Winston-Salem. Support group for the unemployed and under-employed.
“Julius Caesar”: 8 p.m. today through Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at Elberson Fine Arts Center, Salem College, 500 E. Salem Ave., Winston-Salem. Admission is $5 for Salem students; $7 for outside college students and Salem faculty; and general admission is $10. For more information, go to www.salem.edu.
Senior Services Annual Art Show and Sale: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Senior Services Inc., 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem. The free, one-day show will feature a broad selection of art. Proceeds will benefit Meals-on-Wheels. For more information, go to www.seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-725-0907.
