Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention: 10:30-11:30 a.m. today at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. There is no fee for the course, but, donations of a minimum of $2 per session are requested to offset the costs of running the program. Any help is appreciated and none is required. Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.
Warm Water Arthritis Class: 11 a.m.-noon today at the Sticht Center Pool, Wake Forest Baptist Health Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $35 per month. For more information, call Grace, 336-713-8082 or email gpryor@wakehealth.edu.
Yoga for Every Body: 1-2 p.m. today at Pfafftown Baptist Church, 4336 Transou Road, Pfafftown. Free but consider a $2 donation. For more information, go to www.shepherdscenter.org.
Ballroom Dance Lessons: Today, for beginners, 7:30-8:30 p.m.; for non-beginners, 8:30-9:30 p.m. at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. A partner is not required. Allen Berryhill is the instructor. The cost is $20 for four weeks. For more information, call 336-659-4305.
Youth Movie Night: 6:30 p.m. Friday at Living Word Fellowship Church, 2060 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. The movie will be “Overcomer,” a high school football coach is asked to coach cross-country, also. One of his runners is trying to make it to the biggest race of the year. Rated PG. For more information, or to make a reservation, call 336-924-9658.
N.C. High School Organ Festival: Student recital at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Crawford Hall on the UNC School of the Arts Campus, 1533 South Main St., Winston-Salem. Competition performances will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. The winner’s recital will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at Augsburg. The recitals and competitions are free and open to the public.
