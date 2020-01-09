Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention: 10:30-11:30 a.m. today at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. While there is no actual fee for the course, donations of a minimum of $2 per session are requested to offset the costs of running the program. Any help is appreciated and none is required. Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.
Teen Advisory Council Presents Ryan La Sala and Reverie: 6 p.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.
“Invasion of the Body Snatchers”: 7 p.m. Friday at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $12. For more information, go to www.riverrunfilm.com.
Women’s Self-Defense Seminar: 10 a.m.-noon, registration at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at R&D Academy of Self Defense in partnership with the Winston-Salem Police Department, 4755 Commercial Plaza Drive, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-245-8121.
Winston-Salem Symphony: Classics Concert Series Featuring Béla Fleck: 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Tickets start at $24. For more information, call 336-464-0145 or go to www.wssymphony.org.
