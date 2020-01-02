Live at Five with Steven Hall: 5-8 p.m. today at the Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. Free. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/reeves-theater-cafe/live-at-five-at-the-reeves-steven-hall/2600217983387637/.
Pool Tournament: 7 p.m. today at Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, Lewisville. For more information, call 336-747-3059 or go to www.oldnickspubnc.com.
Bird Count: Audubon North Carolina will have its 120th annual Christmas bird count Saturday in Winston-Salem. For more information, or to register, email Nathan Gatto at ndgatto72@gmail.com.
Thomas “Tommy” Goldsmith: The Music of Earl Scruggs: 7 p.m. Saturday at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.
