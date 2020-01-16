Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention: 10:30-11:30 a.m. today at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. There is no actual fee for the course; donations of a minimum of $2 per session are requested to offset the costs of running the program. Any help is appreciated and none is required. Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.
Warm Water Arthritis Class: 11 a.m.-noon today at the Sticht Center Pool, Wake Forest Baptist Health Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $35 per month. For more information, call Grace, 336-713-8082 or email gpryor@wakehealth.edu.
Intergenerational Community Drumming Circle: 5-5:45 p.m. today at Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Drums are available for eight, bring your own or just clap. Free To register or for more information, call 336-748-0217.
Appalachian Photographs of Cecil Sharp: 1916 to 1918: The opening reception is at 5 p.m. today at the Welborn Gallery, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. The exhibit will hang through Feb. 21. For more information, go to www.yadkinarts.org.
Textiles Open House: 6-8 p.m. today at Sawtooth School for Visual Art, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.sawtooth.org.
Steven Scheschareg, bass-baritone; Peter Kairoff, piano: 7:30 p.m. today at Brendle Recital Hall, Scales Fine Arts Center, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem. This is the first event in the yearlong collaborative Beethoven Rocks Winston-Salem series. Admission is free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.