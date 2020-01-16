Go, See, Do

Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention: 10:30-11:30 a.m. today at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. There is no actual fee for the course; donations of a minimum of $2 per session are requested to offset the costs of running the program. Any help is appreciated and none is required. Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.

Warm Water Arthritis Class: 11 a.m.-noon today at the Sticht Center Pool, Wake Forest Baptist Health Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $35 per month. For more information, call Grace, 336-713-8082 or email gpryor@wakehealth.edu.

Intergenerational Community Drumming Circle: 5-5:45 p.m. today at Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Drums are available for eight, bring your own or just clap. Free To register or for more information, call 336-748-0217.

Appalachian Photographs of Cecil Sharp: 1916 to 1918: The opening reception is at 5 p.m. today at the Welborn Gallery, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. The exhibit will hang through Feb. 21. For more information, go to www.yadkinarts.org.

Textiles Open House: 6-8 p.m. today at Sawtooth School for Visual Art, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.sawtooth.org.

Steven Scheschareg, bass-baritone; Peter Kairoff, piano: 7:30 p.m. today at Brendle Recital Hall, Scales Fine Arts Center, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem. This is the first event in the yearlong collaborative Beethoven Rocks Winston-Salem series. Admission is free.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

Tags

Load comments