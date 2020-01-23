Go, See, Do

Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention: 10:30-11:30 a.m. today at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. There is no fee for the course, but, donations of a minimum of $2 per session are requested to offset the costs of running the program. Any help is appreciated and none is required. Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.

Warm Water Arthritis Class: 11 a.m.-noon today at the Sticht Center Pool, Wake Forest Baptist Health Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $35 per month. For more information, call Grace, 336-713-8082 or email gpryor@wakehealth.edu.

Seeking Spacial Justice: The Impact of Urban Planning on Economic Mobility: 12:15-1:15 p.m. today in the Colhoun Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 520 Summit St., Winston-Salem. The speaker will be Russell M. Smith, Ph.D., the director of geography at Winston Salem State University. Free. For more information, call 336-918-7839 or go to www.stpaulswinstonsalem.org/category/allposts/.

Inter-Generational Community Drumming Circle: 5-5:45 p.m. today at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Drums available for eight people. You can bring your own or just clap. Free. For more information, or to register, call 336-748-0217.

Alix Hitchcock: Natural Response: Reception 6-8 p.m. today at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.secca.org.

“Disaster: A Musical”: 8 p.m. today through Saturday and; 2 p.m. Sunday at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. Admission is $18 for adults and $16 for students and seniors. For more information, go to www.theatrealliance.ws/event/disaster.

