N.C. Sierra Club Foothills Meeting: social at 7 p.m., program at 7:30 today at Forsyth Family Services, 1200 S. Broad St., Winston-Salem. The speaker will be Jordan Calaway and will include a discussion of the work the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation does. Free. For more information, call Dave Fairall at 336-247-6888.
“Stick Fly”: 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and Feb. 20-22; 2 p.m. Sunday at the Patron Theatre, UNC School of the Arts, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $20, $15 for students. For more information, go to www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx.
Spaghetti Supper: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Ardmore Moravian Church, 2013 W. Academy St., Winston-Salem, in the fellowship hall. Meat or vegetarian sauce will be available, along with salad, bread, dessert and beverage. A donation of $10 is suggested. Take-outs are available. For more information, call 336-723-3444.
Kernersville Goes Red: From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center. Join local physicians for an evening of networking, refreshments and a heart-to-heart chat. Interested participants should wear red to the event. Registration may be made by calling to 336-564-4810 or emailing rbooth@novanthealth.org. The registration deadline is Sunday. Sponsored by Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and the American Heart Association.
