Go, See, Do

“Desvelado”: Today at Kaleideum Downtown, 390 S. Liberty St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $7, $5 for members. It is a bilingual play for babies and toddlers. Show times and tickets are available at www.peppercorntheatre.org.

Senior Social: Noon to 3 p.m. today at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3627 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem. Activities include adult coloring, and free coffee.

Intergenerational Community Drumming Circle: 5-5:45 p.m. today at The Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. A limited number of drums are available, bring your own or just clap. Free. For more information, or to register, call 336-748-0217.

“Mixed Doubles: Tandem Lectures on Unrelated Topics”: 5:30-7 p.m. today, and Feb. 20, 27, and March 5, at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.secca.org.

Potluck Jam: 6:30-8:30 p.m. today at The Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Enjoy food and music. Bring an instrument and play along, bring a dish to share. Free. For more information, or to register, call 336-748-0217.

The Shalom Project: “Unbroken Circle” Benefit Concert: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Byrum Welcome Center, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem. Admission is free, but donations will support the programs and initiatives of The Shalom Project and are appreciated. For more information, go to www.theshalomprojectnc.org/unbroken-circle-concerts.

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

Tags

Load comments