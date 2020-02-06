“Desvelado”: Today at Kaleideum Downtown, 390 S. Liberty St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $7, $5 for members. It is a bilingual play for babies and toddlers. Show times and tickets are available at www.peppercorntheatre.org.
Senior Social: Noon to 3 p.m. today at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3627 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem. Activities include adult coloring, and free coffee.
Intergenerational Community Drumming Circle: 5-5:45 p.m. today at The Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. A limited number of drums are available, bring your own or just clap. Free. For more information, or to register, call 336-748-0217.
“Mixed Doubles: Tandem Lectures on Unrelated Topics”: 5:30-7 p.m. today, and Feb. 20, 27, and March 5, at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.secca.org.
Potluck Jam: 6:30-8:30 p.m. today at The Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Enjoy food and music. Bring an instrument and play along, bring a dish to share. Free. For more information, or to register, call 336-748-0217.
The Shalom Project: “Unbroken Circle” Benefit Concert: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Byrum Welcome Center, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem. Admission is free, but donations will support the programs and initiatives of The Shalom Project and are appreciated. For more information, go to www.theshalomprojectnc.org/unbroken-circle-concerts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.