Tai Chi (Qigong) Classes for Seniors: 10 a.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1416 Bolton St., Winston-Salem. The cost is $5 per class. The class is taught by Beth Blair. For more information, email Beth@seamlesslivingNC.com or call 336-407-0621.
Warm Water Arthritis Class: 11 a.m.-noon today at the Sticht Center Pool, Wake Forest Baptist Health Campus, Winston-Salem. The cost is $35 per month. For more information, call Grace at 336-713-8082 or email gpryor@wakehealth.edu.
Dr. Richard Groves: Things I Never Heard a White Person Say: 12:15-1:15 p.m. today in the Colhoun Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 520 Summit St., Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-918-7839 or go to www.stpaulswinstonsalem.org/category/allposts.
Intergenerational Community Drumming Circle: 5-5:45 p.m. today Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winton-Salem. Drums are available for eight, bring your own or just clap. Free. To register, call 336-748-0217.
“The MLK Streets Project: What does your MLK Street Look Like?”: 6 p.m. today at The Enterprise Conference and Event Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-734-6916; for tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/film-documentary-tickets-94706637101.
UNCSA Winter Dance Concert: 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at Watson Hall, UNC School of the Arts, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $20, $15 for students. For more information or to buy tickets online, go to www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx.
