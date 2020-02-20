$3 Thursday Night: 3-8 p.m. today at Kaleideum Downtown, 390 S. Liberty St., Winston-Salem and Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.kaleideum.org.
“Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story”: 8 p.m. today through Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $16-$18 and are available online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4201678.
Twin City Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Jamboree: 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday at the Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St. Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for ages younger than 13. Proceeds benefit youth programs in Forsyth County and one in Vietnam. For more information, go to www.twin-city.kiwanisone.org.
Humane Solution “Spay-ghetti” Dinner: 4-7:30 p.m. Sunday at Oso Eats, 299 Jonestown Road, Winston-Salem. Tickets are $15, $8 for children in advance or at the door. Take-outs will also be offered. Proceeds will benefit Humane Solution. For more information, go to www.humanesolution.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.