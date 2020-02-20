Go, See, Do

$3 Thursday Night: 3-8 p.m. today at Kaleideum Downtown, 390 S. Liberty St., Winston-Salem and Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.kaleideum.org.

“Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story”: 8 p.m. today through Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $16-$18 and are available online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4201678.

Twin City Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Jamboree: 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday at the Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St. Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for ages younger than 13. Proceeds benefit youth programs in Forsyth County and one in Vietnam. For more information, go to www.twin-city.kiwanisone.org.

Humane Solution “Spay-ghetti” Dinner: 4-7:30 p.m. Sunday at Oso Eats, 299 Jonestown Road, Winston-Salem. Tickets are $15, $8 for children in advance or at the door. Take-outs will also be offered. Proceeds will benefit Humane Solution. For more information, go to www.humanesolution.org.

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

Tags

Load comments