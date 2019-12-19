Christmas for the City: 4-9 p.m. today at the Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.christmasforthecity.com.
“The Artist’s Eye”: Today, 5-7 p.m. opening reception at The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The exhibit will hang through Feb. 29. For more information, email info@associatedArtists.org or go to www.associatedartists.org.
Salem Band “O Holy Night” Concert: 7:30 p.m. today at Trinity Moravian Church, 220 E. Sprague St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.salemband.org.
An Evening of Christmas Songs with Martha Bassett and Friends: 7:30 p.m. Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. A $15 donation is suggested. For more information, go to www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
“An Old Salem Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m. today and Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium, at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Tickets are $25, $23 for students and seniors. For more information, go to www.ltofws.org.
“The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical”: 8 p.m. today through Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.theatrealliance.ws.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.