Christmas for the City: 4-9 p.m. today at the Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.christmasforthecity.com.

“The Artist’s Eye”: Today, 5-7 p.m. opening reception at The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The exhibit will hang through Feb. 29. For more information, email info@associatedArtists.org or go to www.associatedartists.org.

Salem Band “O Holy Night” Concert: 7:30 p.m. today at Trinity Moravian Church, 220 E. Sprague St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.salemband.org.

An Evening of Christmas Songs with Martha Bassett and Friends: 7:30 p.m. Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. A $15 donation is suggested. For more information, go to www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.

“An Old Salem Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m. today and Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium, at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Tickets are $25, $23 for students and seniors. For more information, go to www.ltofws.org.

“The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical”: 8 p.m. today through Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.theatrealliance.ws.

