Veterans Coffee: 8:30-10:30 a.m. today at Sagebrush Steakhouse, 1562 Yadkinville Road, Mocksville. A place for veterans of all ages to have coffee and pastries, visit with old friends and meet new ones. There is no formal agenda, but organizations with veteran-support programs will be invited to attend. Call Don Timmons at 336-331-1309.
Twin City Artisans: Artists Celebrate the Holidays: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. today, Friday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Masonic Center of Winston Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. Twenty-five artisans will display for sale original works in glass, fiber, wood, metal, soaps, lotions, pottery, felted items, toys, gifts and jewelry. For more information, go to www.twincityartisansnc.com.
Coping with the Death of a Spouse or Partner: 10-11:30 a.m. today at Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.trellissupport.org.
Holiday Sock Sale: Goler Enrichment Center, 630 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem, the Missionary Society will have its sixth annual holiday sock sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Dec. 13 and 14. All socks are first quality and are $1 per pair. There will also be a country store with Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers. Proceeds will benefit charitable work in the community including the backpack program in the school system. For more information, call or text 336-529-2928 or email gphifer@roycetoo.com.
17th Annual “Miracle on Fifth Street”: 8 p.m.-midnight Friday at the Millennium Center, 101 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. The event serves to collect holiday toys for distribution through the Salvation Army’s annual toy drive. Admission is $35 plus one new, unwrapped toy. For more information, go to www.twincitysanta.com.
